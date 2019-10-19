e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Amid auto slump, Tata Steel unit in Maharashtra’s Tarapur cuts output by 15%

The 3-lakh tonne Tata Steel plant at Tarapur in the Palghar district north of Mumbai, caters to nearly 30% of Tata Steel’s supplies to the automotive sector.

autos Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Tarapur
Tata Steel’s capacity utilisation has come down to 85% from last fiscal year’s 100%.
Tata Steel’s capacity utilisation has come down to 85% from last fiscal year’s 100%.(Bloomberg File Photo)
         

The deepening slowdown in the automotive sector has resulted in Tata Steel’s cold rolled steel unit here cutting production by 15% since the past six months.

The 3-lakh tonne plant at Tarapur in the Palghar district north of Mumbai, caters to nearly 30% of Tata Steel’s supplies to the automotive sector.

The prolonged slowdown is also likely to impact sales from the plant this year as capacity utilization has come down to around 85% now, a senior company official has said, adding last fiscal, the plant had revenue of Rs 1,200 crore.

“The slowdown in the auto sector has impacted us since the past six months. Our capacity utilisation, which used to be 100% till last fiscal has come down to 85%,” Tata Steel’s head of cold rolling complex (west) Ujjwal Desai told a select group of visiting reporters.

He said the inventory at the factory has also piled up as dealers have not picked up the finished products.

“We had witnessed a similar slowdown in FY01. However, we are hopeful that there would be a revival soon,” he said, adding since September there has been a slight improvement in the demand sentiment.

But revenue growth for the current fiscal may be impacted. Last year the company had reported revenue of Rs 1,200 crore, he added.

“We are also setting up an acid regeneration plant in this complex which will be commissioned in early 2020. So far we have been outsourcing the job to others, but we felt we can do the job ourselves,” Desai added.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 17:49 IST

tags
top news
‘What was the compulsion?’ PM questions Congress over 1964 move on Article 370
‘What was the compulsion?’ PM questions Congress over 1964 move on Article 370
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
College makes students wear cardboard boxes during exam. Twitter reacts
College makes students wear cardboard boxes during exam. Twitter reacts
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News