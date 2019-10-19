e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Ather Energy begins delivery of flagship scooter Ather 450

Ather Energy has been setting up fast-charging infrastructure in Bengaluru and Chennai. Chennai has 10 fast- charging points and more would be added in the coming months, it said.

autos Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Ather Energy said it has commenced delivery of flagship scooter Ather 450.
Ather Energy said it has commenced delivery of flagship scooter Ather 450.(Live Mint Photo)
         

Electric vehicle company Ather Energy on Saturday said it has commenced delivery of flagship scooter Ather 450, marking their expansion in the market.

The week would see nearly 100 scooters being delivered to Chennai customers, along with the new compact home charger Ather Dot, a company statement said.

The company has been setting up fast-charging infrastructure in Bengaluru and Chennai. Chennai has 10 fast- charging points and more would be added in the coming months, it said.

“Chennai has been very welcoming. The response for the consumers at the time of launch blew us away and we are looking forward to establishing ourselves in the city,” Ather Energy chief business officer Ravneet Phokela said on the commencement of deliveries.

The company said after its launch in Chennai, it was gearing up for launch in Hyderabad, Pune, New Delhi and Mumbai.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:56 IST

tags
top news
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News