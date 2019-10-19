Ather Energy begins delivery of flagship scooter Ather 450

autos

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:56 IST

Electric vehicle company Ather Energy on Saturday said it has commenced delivery of flagship scooter Ather 450, marking their expansion in the market.

The week would see nearly 100 scooters being delivered to Chennai customers, along with the new compact home charger Ather Dot, a company statement said.

The company has been setting up fast-charging infrastructure in Bengaluru and Chennai. Chennai has 10 fast- charging points and more would be added in the coming months, it said.

“Chennai has been very welcoming. The response for the consumers at the time of launch blew us away and we are looking forward to establishing ourselves in the city,” Ather Energy chief business officer Ravneet Phokela said on the commencement of deliveries.

The company said after its launch in Chennai, it was gearing up for launch in Hyderabad, Pune, New Delhi and Mumbai.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:56 IST