Audi launches Black Edition of flagship SUV Q7 at Rs 82.15 lakh

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:44 IST

German luxury car maker Audi launched the Black Edition of its flagship SUV, the Q7 on Wednesday.

The Audi Q7 Black Edition has a starting price of Rs 82,15,000 and only 100 units are available for booking across India.

“Audi has been a pioneer in the luxury SUV segment and the Audi Q7 particularly has maintained competitive advantage ever since its launch. At the top of luxury, our customers want to showcase their individuality and exclusivity; the new Audi Q7 Black Edition will offer our customers just that - great features and innovative accessories in a limited-edition model. We are selling only 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition and are confident that Audi family members and luxury aficionados will grab the opportunity to own this attractive car. To uplift the consumer sentiment this festive season, Government of India’s initiative of 30% depreciation will act like a booster,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

A limited-edition, the immensely popular Audi Q7 has maintained superiority in the full-size luxury class and comes packed with a host of added features and accessories making it even more attractive, Audi said in a statement. The Black Styling Package of the Audi Q7 Black Edition accentuates the high quality exterior while the dynamic side lines of the vehicle give it an aggressive appearance.

The Audi Q7 Black edition comes with radiator grille frame, horizontal radiator grille struts and lateral air intake struts in titanium black gloss. To highlight the dynamic off-roading capabilities of the Audi Q7, the door trim strips feature in Titan black glossy with quattro embossing. The frame moldings on the side windows and roofline boast high-gloss black and the rear diffuser feature is Titanium black matt. Adding to the overall look, the roof rails and the alloy wheels are also in black.

Audi India is also starting its festive season celebrations under the campaign #TogetherwithAudi. For customers who wish to take advantage of Government of India’s added 30% depreciation schemes, Audi India has rolled out special offers for a limited time period till September 30, 2019.

Audi India also recently launched the Audi Shop www.audiindia.in/audishop where fans and customers can buy Audi merchandise as gifting options.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 20:44 IST