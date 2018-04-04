 BMW launches limited edition of 3 Series Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow | autos | Hindustan Times
BMW launches limited edition of 3 Series Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow

BMW launched two limited edition variants of its 3 Series sedan in India on Wednesday. The two models are called Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow, priced at Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 47.30 lakh respectively.

Apr 04, 2018 13:18 IST
German luxury carmaker BMW launched two limited edition variants of its 3 Series sedan priced at Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 47.30 lakh on Wednesday. The two editions - Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow - are locally produced at BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, the company said in a statement.

The Sport Shadow is powered by a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine and priced at Rs 41. 40 lakh. The M Sport Shadow comes with a two-litre four cylinder petrol engine and is tagged at Rs 47.30 lakh. “These special editions combine the sporty yet elegant design with high everyday functionality,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The Shadow edition will make the BMW 3 Series even more attractive with confident style and exclusivity and induce more excitement in the segment, he added.

