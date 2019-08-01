Comparison review: Sedans go head to head

autos

The Good

Honda Civic ( PHOTOS: ARUN CHANGRANI )

Out of these two executive sedans, Honda’s Civic is the most recent to be introduced in the Indian market. A complete stand out, the all-new Civic has a completely new design, especially few key elements such as a thick signature chrome grille bar that sits right in the centre, along with LED DRLs and LED headlights which enhance its overall front look/character. Its side character line, along with flared wheel arches, gives this car an attractive look. Towards the rear, it looks more aggressive, thanks to its C-shaped tail-lamp clusters. Overall, this car looks very sporty.

When we talk about the Toyota Corolla Altis, its front-end looks quite attractive, thanks to slim and long headlamps that merge seamlessly in the front grille. In addition, the multi-slatted air dam at the bottom makes this sedan look a class apart. Complementing the front end, the rear portion of this vehicle appears elegant due to the premium design of its tail lamps. The headlights and the tail-lights feature LEDs. The chrome strip at the rear, which connects the tail lamps, looks good too.

On the inside, the cabin and dashboard of the Honda Civic looks wide, elegant and sporty. The front and rear seats are low and comfortable with good under-thigh support. The cabin is well laid-out and there is a lot of space for small knick-knacks. You can also store a 1-ltr bottle in all the door pockets. The Civic comes loaded with features such as part-digital instrument cluster, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brakes, lane watch camera, among many others.

As we step inside the Toyota Corolla Altis, a black and beige interior instantly greets you. The overall dashboard and the centre console design looks well laid out. This sedan comes loaded with goodies such as automatic headlamps, along with wipers, electrically folding and adjustable wing mirrors. The seats, both upfront and in the rear, are comfortable for occupants with generous amount of space at the back.

Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla Altis’s specifications and price

In this comparative analysis, we managed to get our hands on the diesel variants of these two executive sedans. The Civic, which happens to feature a 1.6-litre diesel engine, comes with a six-speed manual transmission. The engine feels refined as it pulls strongly and effortlessly when required. It offers a good ride quality as the suspension is able to soak in the potholes and broken roads with utter ease.

On the other hand, the Corolla Altis comes with a 1.4-litre diesel engine that offers a six-speed manual transmission, which is a breeze to drive. Its ride is comfortable, while the overall drive experience is refined and comforting. Going over small or large bumps and potholes is no big deal for this sedan, be it at any speed.

The Bad

Considering the competition in the executive sedan segment, the Civic misses the USB charger at the back, and in fact, there is not even a 12V socket.

Talking about the Corolla Altis, the steering is not quite accurate or responsive. In addition, the overall dashboard does not impress us when compared with the competition in the segment.

The Ugly

The downside of the Civic would be the headroom at the rear as it is really too far. Additionally, the windows are quite small.

As for the Corolla Altis, it misses out on some of the gizmos that are present in the competition, such as ventilated seats, two-zone climate control, sunroof, one-touch lane change indicators (which are now standard on several lower segment cars).

