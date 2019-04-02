MG Motor India set to launch Hector, India’s first internet car

British automaker MG Motor is all set to launch India’s first connected car named — ‘The Hector’.

Available for sales by June, the Hector is expected to cost Rs 17-20 lakh.

With this launch, the 95-year-old British automaker is all set to disrupt the automotive industry in India with its cutting edge car technology, developed in partnership with global technology players.

The company, which will kick off its journey in India with the launch of Hector in June, Tuesday showcased its iSMART Next Gen technology developed in partnership with global technology players including Microsoft, Adobe and SAP with an aim to make its SUV “the first internet car” in India.

“In the next two years we will be launching four models in India. The first will be the SUV Hector followed by an electric vehicle later in the year,” MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba told PTI.

Since Hector also supports Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, it makes it one of the only cars in the world to come integrated with the OTA feature, said Chaba.

Apart from the internal combustion engine (ICE) version, the company will also bring a 48-volt hybrid version in Hector, he added.

Similar to Tesla, Hector will have a 10.4” Head Unit – a touch screen that is the biggest in the auto market in India.

Adding more power to the car will be an artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistant that works on the cloud, reported Mint. Developed by Nuance for MG India, it has been specifically designed for India for Indian accent learning. As a result of in-built AI and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, the system will learn and get better every day with usage. Activated with ‘Hello MG’, the voice assist technology allows over 100 commands, including opening and closing of windows and sun roof, AC control and navigation and is built to work even under poor connectivity.

With the advent of 5G connectivity in India, MG cars will have the potential to add new, breakthrough features to further enrich the car driving experience, he said.

The iSMART features embedded sim card will ensure that the car remains connected, providing seamless connectivity enabling users to receive real-time software, entertainment content and application updates, besides giving live traffic navigation, locating cars remotely and geofencing it so that the car cannot be taken out of a predefined zone.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 20:14 IST