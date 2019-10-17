e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Ford partners with Volkswagen, Amazon to build charging network for cars

Ford said that the network of charging stations will be the largest in North America with 12,000 locations and more than 35,000 charge plugs.

autos Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Ford Motor Co partners with Volkswagen, Amazon to build charging network for cars.
Ford Motor Co partners with Volkswagen, Amazon to build charging network for cars.(File Photo)
         

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was teaming up with Volkswagen AG and Amazon.com to give its future electric car customers a range of charging options from highways to homes.

The network of charging stations will be the largest in North America with 12,000 locations and more than 35,000 charge plugs, Ford said.

The No 2 US carmaker has laid out plans to invest more than $11 billion in electric vehicles and is targeting majority of its sales from them by 2022.

The network will give Ford car owners access to fast charging station sites that will be set up by Volkswagen’s Electrify America.

Ford is also working with Amazon for installation of home charging setups.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 20:36 IST

tags
top news
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
‘Not in favour of Savarkar’s Hindutva ideology’, says Manmohan Singh
‘Not in favour of Savarkar’s Hindutva ideology’, says Manmohan Singh
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News