e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

General Motors sues Fiat Chrysler over bribes to auto union

The suit comes only weeks after the UAW ended a lengthy strike at GM. The union is currently immersed in labor talks with FCA, the last of Detroit’s “Big Three” to negotiate after workers ratified contracts with GM and Ford.

autos Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging its rival benefitted from bribes to auto union officials.
General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging its rival benefitted from bribes to auto union officials. (AP File Photo )
         

General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging its rival benefitted from bribes to auto union officials that gave FCA an unfair benefit in labor talks, GM announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit references guilty pleas by former FCA officials, who bribed former United Auto Workers officials, in a long-running case involving a UAW employee training program, that has tarnished the union’s image.

The suit comes only weeks after the UAW ended a lengthy strike at GM. The union is currently immersed in labor talks with FCA, the last of Detroit’s “Big Three” to negotiate after workers ratified contracts with GM and Ford.

“FCA was the clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain benefits, concessions, and advantages in the negotiation, implementation, and administration of labor agreements over time,” GM said in its announcement.

It alleges FCA’s actions “corrupted the implementation of the 2009 collective bargaining agreement” as well as “the negotiation, implementation, and administration of the 2011 and 2015 agreements.” FCA dismissed the lawsuit as “meritless” and said it was timed to disrupt the company’s proposed merger with French automaker PSA, as well as ongoing talks with the UAW.

“We are astonished by this filing, both its content and its timing,” FCA said in a statement that also alluded to the company’s ongoing labor talks with the UAW.

“We can only assume this was intended to disrupt our proposed merger with PSA as well as our negotiations with the UAW.” A spokesman for the UAW said the union contracts were not affected by the bribery scandal but it was “regrettable” the scandal had cast doubt on the process and that the union was committed to cleaning itself up.

tags
top news
Pakistan ploy: Implicate Indians abroad for global terror ‘parity’
Pakistan ploy: Implicate Indians abroad for global terror ‘parity’
As senior Sena leaders talk govt formation , party MLAs murmur concerns
As senior Sena leaders talk govt formation , party MLAs murmur concerns
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Money thrown out of sixth floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid
Money thrown out of sixth floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid
After 30 years, Army begins pullback from counter insurgency ops in Assam
After 30 years, Army begins pullback from counter insurgency ops in Assam
Shashi Tharoor’s casting vote ensures House panel to examine Pegasus deal
Shashi Tharoor’s casting vote ensures House panel to examine Pegasus deal
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News