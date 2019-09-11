e-paper
HMSI drives in BSVI-compliant Activa 125 priced at Rs 67,490

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the launch of BSVI model will be step towards a greener environment.

autos Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:34 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, President, CEO & MD of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Minoru Kato (2nd L), Director , Sales & Marketing ,Honda Motorcycle & Scooter Pvt. Ltd. Yuichiro Ishii (L) and Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd Yadvinder Singh Guleria (R) during the launch of India's first BS-VI compliant two-wheeler Activa 125, in New Delhi.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its first BSVI compliant model in the country -- Activa 125 scooter -- priced at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom).

Unveiling the new model, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the launch of BSVI model will be step towards a greener environment.

HMSI President, CEO and Managing Director Minoru Kato said with this launch, the company has taken a lead in the industry towards the next revolution powered by superior technology.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 19:08 IST

