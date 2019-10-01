Honda Cars India sales slump 37% in September

autos

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:36 IST

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday reported a 37.24% decline in domestic sales at 9,301 units in September as against 14,820 units in the same month last year.

The company exported 946 units last month.

“While the market remained tough in September, the auto sales saw an up-tick from this August which is a positive sign,” HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The company is expecting the consumer sentiment to improve further during the ongoing festive season and helps sales momentum, he added.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:36 IST