Hyundai launches new Elantra with price starting at Rs 15.89 lakh

autos

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:59 IST

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched updated version of its premium sedan Elantra priced between Rs 15.89 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new model comes with 2 litre petrol powertrain mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

“The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra will create a new benchmark in the Indian premium sedan segment and once again supersede all customer expectations,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said in a statement.

Also read: Maruti drives in mini SUV S-PRESSO, price starts at Rs 3.69 lakh

The model now comes with blue link technology that aides 34 connected features, wireless charger and front ventilated seats, among others.

Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), and rear parking sensors.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:58 IST