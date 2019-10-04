e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Hyundai launches new Elantra with price starting at Rs 15.89 lakh

The new model comes with 2 litre petrol powertrain mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions

autos Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The new Elantra model from Hyundai Motor India.
The new Elantra model from Hyundai Motor India.(Photo: Hyundai India)
         

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched updated version of its premium sedan Elantra priced between Rs 15.89 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new model comes with 2 litre petrol powertrain mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

“The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra will create a new benchmark in the Indian premium sedan segment and once again supersede all customer expectations,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said in a statement.

Also read: Maruti drives in mini SUV S-PRESSO, price starts at Rs 3.69 lakh

The model now comes with blue link technology that aides 34 connected features, wireless charger and front ventilated seats, among others.

Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), and rear parking sensors.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:58 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News