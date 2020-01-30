e-paper
Into the wild night

Into the wild night

Netflix’s latest nature documentary, ‘Night On Earth’, focuses on the wonders of the nocturnal world and how wildlife socializes between dusk and dawn

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:48 IST
Pooja Singh
Pooja Singh
Livemint
Netflix's nature documentary 'Night On Earth'.
Netflix’s nature documentary ‘Night On Earth’.
         

Cheetahs are known as solitary, daytime hunters. But Night On Earth, the latest nature-docu by Netflix, shows a coalition of cheetahs in the African savanna, looking for a prey, with the moonlight guiding them. With Samira Wiley, the Emmy-winning actor, as the narrator and the use of some impressive technology, including infrared and underwater filming techniques, the awe-inspiring limited series shows us the wonders of the nocturnal world and how wildlife interacts between dusk and dawn—think migrating elephants strolling through town, urbanized otters romping in the city, or fantastic beasts using the darkness to socialize.

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com

