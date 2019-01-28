Mahindra XUV300 safety features revealed ahead of launch

With the launch of the much awaited Mahindra XUV300 just round the corner, the company has been releasing some brilliantly shot videos via its social media handles. While the first one showed Gaurav Gill, the Indian race car driver setting the track on fire with the SUV performing some breathtaking stunts, the latest one tells us about the car’s safety features.

The first video with Gill didn’t have the typical chase sequence, but instead focused on all what the XUV300 can do on the road. Gill, the Asia Pacific rally champion is seen maneuvering the XUV300 around a specially designed course on an airfield.

The second video focuses on the safety features of the car. The new model has seven air bags and has disc brakes in all corners and both front and rear parking sensors. Other primary safety features include ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Hill-Hold Assist and three-pointed seatbelts are also standard across variants.

The new model is based on the SsangYong Tivoli. Mahindra hasn’t revealed details about the powertrains.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 19:07 IST