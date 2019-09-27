e-paper
Maruti Suzuki cuts Baleno RS price by Rs 1 lakh

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said that along with the above reduction, it has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh.

autos Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh.(File Photo)
         

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier this week, the company had reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices). These included all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement.

These models are priced in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh.

In a regulatory filing, MSI said that along with the above reduction, it has also reduced the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh.

The model now starts at a price of Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI had positioned the Baleno RS as a ‘high-performance’ hatchback powered by a 1.0 litre boosterjet petrol engine, which delivers 20 per cent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 20:57 IST

