Maruti Suzuki: Invested Rs 154 crore for CSR in Financial year 2019

autos

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:45 IST

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said that it has invested over Rs 154 crore towards the CSR initiatives during Financial Year 2018-19.

According to the company, its CSR efforts were focused on community development, road safety and skill development.

In the full fiscal under review, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,500.6 crore, down 2.9 % from the previous fiscal.

“Maruti Suzuki is focused on creating a visible social impact with its CSR initiatives,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

“The projects are selected based on need-assessment and stakeholder consultation. These are closely monitored by the company and third party impact assessment is carried out. All our CSR efforts are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals propagated by the United Nations.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:45 IST