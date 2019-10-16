e-paper
Mercedes-Benz launches G-class SUV G350d, priced at Rs 1.50 crores

The G-Class is the top model among luxury off-road vehicles in the Indian market. The diesel variant will be priced at Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom).

autos Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mercedes-Benz MD and CEO Martin Schwenk poses with the newly unvelied Mercedes-Benz G350d in Mumbai.
Mercedes-Benz MD and CEO Martin Schwenk poses with the newly unvelied Mercedes-Benz G350d in Mumbai. (PTI photo)
         

German luxury auto major Mercedes-Benz expanded its product range in the domestic market on Wednesday with the launch of its new BSVI-compliant G-class sports utility vehicle (SUV), G350d.

The G-Class is the top model among luxury off-road vehicles in the Indian market. The diesel variant will be priced at Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom). With the addition G350d, which is the first non-AMG- diesel variant of the G-class, the car makers SUV portfolio now has eight models--GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS grand edition, AMG GLC 43 4MATIC, GLE coupe and AMG G63.

We start our product offensive for 2019 today, and there cannot be a better vehicle to make an impression other then with the iconic G-Class.

“With the new G350d, we are offering over 15 speciality and AMG cars for our customers,” said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India at the launch.

The launch of this vehicle further cement Mercedes- Benz top of pyramid product strategy for India, he said adding, “We have an exciting product offensive lined up for the last quarter of the year and we are confident of maintaining our leadership position in the luxury segment.” Mercedes-Benz India crossed 10,000 unit-mark earlier this month in cumulative sales since January and thus maintained its segment leadership, despite the slowdown blues which the domestic automobile industry is going through for one-and-a-half years now.

However, the volume in the April-September period of the year shrunk by about 16 per cent to 9,915 units as against 11,789 units delivered by the German car maker in the same period of 2018.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:33 IST

