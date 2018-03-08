New beginnings: Royal Enfield forays into pre-owned motorcycle segment

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield today forayed into a pre-owned motorcycle segment with the launch of first such store ‘Vintage’ in Chennai and plans to expand across the country.

The ‘Vintage’ store is a new format dealing exclusively in pre-owned, refurbished and restored motorcycle segment and would serve potential Royal Enfield customers looking for quality tested and certified-pre-owned motorcycles.

“With Vintage, we have created a place where epic motorcycling journeys, experiences, and stores will never end and will be passed on from one owner to another. We have observed a healthy demand for refurbished and pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles,” Royal Enfield, India-Business, Head, Shaji Koshy said after inaugurating the first store here.

He said the company plans to open 10 such stores this year across the country.

The ‘Vintage’ store is located at Mylai Balaji Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Pallikaranai.

He said the Vintage store would only deal with Royal Enfield badged motorcycles and would have three lines of business -- Pre-owned, Refurbished and restored motorcycles.

In Pre-owned and Refurbished segments, the motorcycles would undergo ‘quality check’ and ‘refurbishment’ is undertaken as per requirement.

Under ‘Restored’ category, the motorcycles would be repaired and restored to original condition.

The motorcycles will be quality tested and repaired by trained Royal Enfield technicians. Each motorcycle would undergo a thorough 92-point quality check ensuring quality assurance and reliability.

The store would also offer assistance on financing towards purchase of the motorcycles, providing motor insurance and also offer post-sales service for customers.