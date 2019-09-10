‘Auto sector affected as millennials prefer Ola, Uber’: Nirmala Sitharaman

autos

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:49 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the “millenial mindset” of relying on taxi services instead of committing to buy a vehicle was responsible for the crisis in the Indian automobile sector.

“The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” said Sitharaman while addressing reporters.

On skidding sales and job losses in the automobile sector, the minister said that the government departments have been allowed to buy new vehicles.

It may be noted that the automobile sector has seen faltering sales in recent quarters.

The slump in the auto sector is deepening. The monthly passenger vehicle and car sales recorded its steepest ever fall in August, a record fall in 10th straight month.

Companies did not step up production of vehicles fearing sales will continue to stay weak during the crucial festive season, which begins this month and continues till late October. Car sales in India are measured as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

The slowdown in auto sales also stems from a severe liquidity crunch in the non-banking financial sector which has dried up lines of credit to both auto dealers and potential car buyers.

The auto industry accounts for nearly half of India’s manufacturing output and employs over 3.5 crore people directly and indirectly.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, had last week said it has suspended production at its Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana for two days. Maruti Suzuki has closed both plants simultaneously for two days for the first time.

The slump in auto sales had led to massive job loss in the sector. Automakers, parts manufacturers and dealers have laid off about 350,000 workers since April, Reuters reported.

Last week, transport minister Nitin Gadkari had assured automakers that there were no plans to ban petrol and diesel vehicles. Gadkari said the auto sector is witnessing a slowdown due to the global economic factors and said the finance ministry will find out a solution. He also assured the auto sector that their demands for reducing the sales tax on petrol and diesel will also be taken up with the finance ministry.

Automakers are hoping to buck the trends during the festive season for a turnaround of fortunes. October-November usually witnesses a boost in auto sales.

