Range Rover Evoque Convertible launched in India, priced at Rs 69.53 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) launched its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Range Rover Evoque Convertible in India on Tuesday. It will be priced at Rs 69.53 lakh (ex-showroom).autos Updated: Mar 27, 2018 17:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday launched a sports utility vehicle (SUV) -- Range Rover Evoque Convertible -- priced at Rs 69.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
According to a company statement, the new convertible SUV is powered by a ‘2.0 litre Si4 Ingenium petrol 177 kw’ engine which comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission. “The Range Rover Evoque Convertible combines the bold design and refinement of Evoque with a sophisticated folding roof,” said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.