Range Rover Evoque Convertible launched in India, priced at Rs 69.53 lakh

Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday launched a sports utility vehicle (SUV) -- Range Rover Evoque Convertible -- priced at Rs 69.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

According to a company statement, the new convertible SUV is powered by a ‘2.0 litre Si4 Ingenium petrol 177 kw’ engine which comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission. “The Range Rover Evoque Convertible combines the bold design and refinement of Evoque with a sophisticated folding roof,” said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.