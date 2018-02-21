 Skoda cars to be costlier by up to Rs 35,000, introduces loyalty bonus of Rs 50,000 | autos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 21, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Skoda cars to be costlier by up to Rs 35,000, introduces loyalty bonus of Rs 50,000

Skoda Auto India has announced a price hike across all its models between Rs 10,000 and Rs 35,000 from March 1 to pass on the impact of custom duties announced in the Union budget.

autos Updated: Feb 21, 2018 18:13 IST
Skoda Auto sells a range of vehicles starting from mid-sized sedan Rapid priced with a starting price of Rs 8.32 lakh to SUV Kodiaq tagged at Rs 34.5 lakh.
Skoda Auto sells a range of vehicles starting from mid-sized sedan Rapid priced with a starting price of Rs 8.32 lakh to SUV Kodiaq tagged at Rs 34.5 lakh.

Skoda Auto India announced a price hike of up to Rs 35,000 across all its models from March 1 to pass on the impact of custom duties announced in the Union budget. The company said on Wednesday that it will increase prices in a phased manner to lower the overall impact of the customs duty hike over a period of time.

“Effective March 1, Skoda Auto India will only increase prices by 1% which translates to an increase of Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 across the entire model range,” Skoda Auto India said in a statement. It added, “The multi-step price increase will range between 3% to 4% depending on the product and variant in the Skoda model range.”

Skoda Auto sells a range of vehicles starting from mid-sized sedan Rapid priced with a starting price of Rs 8.32 lakh to SUV Kodiaq tagged at Rs 34.5 lakh. In addition, the company said it has also introduced a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for existing customers, who intend to purchase another Skoda product.

In the Budget for 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley increased custom duty on CKD (completely knocked down) imports of motor vehicles, motor cars, motor cycles from 10% to 15%. Further, duty on CBU (completely built units) imports of motor vehicles (trucks and buses) has been hiked from 20% to 25% .

more from autos
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you