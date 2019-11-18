e-paper
Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

The company is committed to nurturing this valued partnership as it addresses the evolving mobility needs of customers through various disruptive business models, he added.

autos Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Tata Motors logos are seen at their flagship showroom in Mumbai February 14, 2013.
Tata Motors logos are seen at their flagship showroom in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files(REUTERS Photo)
         

Tata Motors on Monday said it has inked a pact with commercial EV fleet provider Lithium Urban Technologies to address mobility solutions across passenger, mass transit and freight segments. As part of the agreement, the auto major will supply 400 Tigor EV units to Lithium Urban by the end of the current fiscal, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The partnership also entails supply of 100 more electric vehicles, like the upcoming Nexon EV, from the company’s stable, it added.

“This is not just the most significant milestone for Tata Motors’ e-mobility business, but also a big turning point in the EV market, which is now likely to see fleets electrify faster than ever before,” Tata Motors President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy Shailesh Chandra said.

The partnership also entails supply of 100 more electric vehicles, like the upcoming Nexon EV, from the company’s stable, Tata Motors said.
The partnership also entails supply of 100 more electric vehicles, like the upcoming Nexon EV, from the company’s stable, Tata Motors said. ( HT Photo )

The company is committed to nurturing this valued partnership as it addresses the evolving mobility needs of customers through various disruptive business models, he added.

“The induction of new extended range Tigor EVs (213 km) and future EVs into our portfolio will add further differentiation to our service offerings for passenger services,” Lithium Urban Technologies Founder Sanjay Krishnan said.

This partnership with Tata Motors will ensure availability of new form factors and enable viability of new market segments across passenger, mass transit and freight, he added.

The new Tigor EV, with an extended range of 213 km, caters to both fleet and personal segment customers. The vehicle qualifies for incentives under the FAME II scheme.

