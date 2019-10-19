e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Tesla to start building cars in China: Report

Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has got an approval to manufacture cars in China and the company is building a $2 billion factory in Shanghai, its first manufacturing unit outside the US, the media has reported.

autos Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
The new factory will give Elon Musk’s Tesla access to China which is incidentally the world’s largest car market.
The new factory will give Elon Musk’s Tesla access to China which is incidentally the world’s largest car market.(AP Photo)
         

Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has got an approval to manufacture cars in China and the company is building a $2 billion factory in Shanghai, its first manufacturing unit outside the US, the media has reported.

Tesla plans to build at least 1,000 of its Model 3s each week in the Chinese factory, which could be up and running within weeks, the BBC has reported.

The new factory will give Elon Musk’s Tesla access to China which is incidentally the world’s largest car market.

A Chinese tech site also reported the news and provided a screenshot of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology approved automakers. Tesla is the first automaker listed, according to TechCrunch.

Earlier in July, the EV maker wrote in its quarterly earnings letter to shareholders that Model 3s production was on track to begin at its Shanghai factory by the end of 2019.

Starting production by November would be a critical milestone for the automaker if it hopes to continue to increase sales and avoid the high cost of shipping and tariffs, the TechCrunch report added.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 15:44 IST

tags
top news
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
Building collapses in Gujarat’s Vadodara, several feared trapped
Building collapses in Gujarat’s Vadodara, several feared trapped
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News