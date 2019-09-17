To have 25% EVs, Delhi will need to register 5 lakh cars in five years

autos

Delhi will need to register approximately 5 lakh new electric vehicles (EV) in the next five years to achieve the target of having 25% EVs on the national capital’s road by 2023, according to a report by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and Rocky Mountain Institute.

The report ‘Accelerating Delhi’s Mobility Transition: Insights from the Delhi Urban Mobility Lab’ identifies economic and environmental benefits of an electric mobility future in Delhi.

With growing levels of air pollution in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government is looking at ways to promote EVs. The state government is set to come out with a final policy on this shortly.

“Over their lifetime, these EVs are estimated to avoid approximately Rs 6,000 crore in oil and liquid natural gas imports and 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions,” the report, submitted to state transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday, said.

The suggestions proposed by the report include creation of a single-window clearance system that provides clearer and simpler processes for both registering and permitting EVs, as well as commissioning charging and battery swapping infrastructure. It also proposes a more attractive financing for EVs through a government-led interest rate subvention scheme along with other data solutions, awareness campaigns, and capacity-building programmes.

“As Delhi looks to take ambitious steps towards inducting large number of electric buses and taking leadership in fighting air pollution, this report will become an important reference point for all our agencies on the various reforms needed to ensure a successful transition to electric vehicles,” Gahlot was quoted as saying in a press release.

According to a draft policy released in November, the Delhi government wants 25% of all new vehicles to be EVs. The government is also looking to put in place measures to support the creation of jobs in driving, selling, financing, servicing and charging of EVs.

