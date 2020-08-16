e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru clashes: Police arrests 35 more accused, total arrests at 340

Bengaluru clashes: Police arrests 35 more accused, total arrests at 340

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has also been extended till 6 am on August 18. The situation in the area remains tense. Section 144 has been extended twice in the area.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 16, 2020 11:31 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged “derogatory” social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.
Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged “derogatory” social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. (Reuters file photo)
         

35 more accused have been arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence that broke out on August 11, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police on Sunday.

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has also been extended till 6 am on August 18. The situation in the area remains tense. Section 144 has been extended twice in the area.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station 3 days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged “derogatory” social media post by his nephew, the police said.

“An FIR is registered at DJ Halli Police Station on the complaint of MLA A Srinivas Murthy. As per the complaint, 2,000-3,000 people set his house and other properties including vehicles, on fire on August 11. Gold and silver items, vehicles and other things worth Rs 3 crore were robbed as per the complaint,” said the Police.

“Complaint was filed by MLA after three days of the incident. Complainant MLA said that he was unable to come out of trauma after his house was burnt,” the police added.

11 other FIRs had been registered till August 14 in connection with Bengaluru violence cases, out of which seven have been registered at DJ Halli police station in the city, the police had said earlier on August 14.

Among the accused who are arrested are Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged “derogatory” social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

tags
top news
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In