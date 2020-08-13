Bengaluru violence: Sec 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on Aug 15

bengaluru

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:26 IST

Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place, had been imposed in the entire city on Wednesday after violence broke out in some parts of the city over a derogatory social media post.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant had on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.

FIR has been filed against 17 main accused in violence that took place on August 11.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday’s violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested.

The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting “derogatory” material on social media.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out. (ANI)