Home / World News / Biden has surrendered to radical mob by naming Kamala Harris as running mate: Trump Campaign

Biden has surrendered to radical mob by naming Kamala Harris as running mate: Trump Campaign

The comments came as Biden on Tuesday named Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

world Updated: Aug 12, 2020 13:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US Senator Kamala Harris.
By naming Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has surrendered to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding and appease socialist dictators, President Donald Trump campaign has alleged.

Launching a scathing attack on Harris, the Trump campaign said the Americans will resoundingly reject the absymal failures of Biden and Harris.

“Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators,” Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 campaign’s senior advisor, said in a statement.

“At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” Pierson said.

Harris, has been one of those Democratic Senators who has been leading the party’s charge against President Donald Trump, who is seeking his re-election from the Republican party.

“Not long ago, Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party,” Pierson said.

“In her failed attempt at running for president, Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left,” Pierson said.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel alleged that Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. “These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans,” she said.

