Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19: HAL donates ambulances to Karnataka govt hospitals

Covid-19: HAL donates ambulances to Karnataka govt hospitals

bengaluru Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has donated two ambulances to Bowring & Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute (BLCMC&RI) in Karnataka on Thursday.

Under BLCMC&RI, there are three major government hospitals - Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital, HSIS Gosha Hospital and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Super Specialty Hospital which are presently converted as Covid hospitals for emergency treatment in the state.

“These specialised ambulances can be used for transporting patients who require medical monitoring while in transit and non-invasive airway management,” said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL.

The ambulances are equipped with facilities such as air conditioning, basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto-loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, said the release.

