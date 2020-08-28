Flood relief for farmers: JD(S) to launch state-wide stir against BJP govt

bengaluru

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 15:23 IST

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Friday said his party would soon launch a state-wide protest against the BJP government for its ‘failure’ to provide relief to flood hit farmers of the state “The government has failed to provide relief to the farmers within a year.

In this regard, we will soon launch a state-wide protest,” Gowda said.

The JD(S) supremo stated this during a video conference with party leaders at the district and Taluk level, including defeated candidates in the previous elections, on the flood situation in Karnataka and the plight of farmers.

Party leaders from Chikodi in Belagavi district, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttar Kannada participated in the meeting.

Gowda alleged that the government had not paid compensation announced last year to affected farmers of North Karnataka, a region battered by floods for two successive years.

He charged that the district in charge ministers were not responding to the grievances of farmers.

The former prime minister said he would tour the affected districts along with his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy, once there is a decline in coronavirus cases.