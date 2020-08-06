e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka gets its first mobile Covid-19 testing labs

Karnataka gets its first mobile Covid-19 testing labs

Earlier, Dr Sudhakar had said the number of cured and recovered patients in the state surpassed the number of active cases.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:45 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bengaluru
Around 1,532,654 tests had been conducted in the state till August 5.
Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated state’s first Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved mobile Covid-19 testing labs.

The minister after inaugurating the testing labs had put out a tweet stating that the ICMR approved mobile labs can conduct 400 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests per day, whose results can be obtained in four hours.

Earlier, Dr Sudhakar had said the number of cured and recovered patients in the state surpassed the number of active cases.

As per the update by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, Karnataka had 73,966 active cases while 74,679 patients had been cured and discharged so far and 2,804 deaths have been reported from across the state due to the disease.

Around 1,532,654 tests had been conducted in the state till August 5.

