Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka health minister’s mother dies after recovering from Covid-19

Karnataka health minister’s mother dies after recovering from Covid-19

While many other ministers and officials, who tested positive for coronavirus preferred undergoing treatment in the super specialty ultra-luxury hospitals, Sriramulu and his mother had set an example by getting admitted in the government hospital and recovered.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
“With deep sorrow I inform you all that my mother Honnuramma passed away on Thursday night due to age related issues.At the ripe age of 95, my mother had completely recovered from coronavirus and just returned home from the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru,” Sriramulu tweeted.
The mother of Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu died in Ballari district, a day after she recovered from coronavirus, he said on Friday.

“With deep sorrow I inform you all that my mother Honnuramma passed away on Thursday night due to age related issues.At the ripe age of 95, my mother had completely recovered from coronavirus and just returned home from the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru,” Sriramulu tweeted.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar and many other ministers condoled the death of Honnuramma.

According to sources close to Sriramulu, Honnuramma tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and was admitted to the Government Bowring Hospital.

On Friday, she was discharged from the hospital after she had recovered from the coronavirus, but hours later she died, they said.

While many other ministers and officials, who tested positive for coronavirus preferred undergoing treatment in the super specialty ultra-luxury hospitals, Sriramulu and his mother had set an example by getting admitted in the government hospital and recovered.

