Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes

The thieves had stolen 11 mobile phones of labourers who were having an afternoon nap in an under-construction building at Karangalpady here on Saturday, police said.

bengaluru Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mangaluru
A thief had stolen 11 mobile phones from labourers in Mangaluru. The cops arrested him in 105 minutes.
A thief had stolen 11 mobile phones from labourers in Mangaluru. The cops arrested him in 105 minutes. (HT Archive)
         

The city police cracked a theft case within 105 minutes of the occurrence of the crime.

The thieves had stolen 11 mobile phones of labourers who were having an afternoon nap in an under-construction building at Karangalpady here on Saturday, police said.

The workers filed a complaint with the police at 5 pm and a team, led by inspector B Govindraju, caught the the three culprits at 6.45 pm from a lodge in the city and recovered the mobile phones.

Two bikes were also confiscated from them, the ownership of which is being probed into, they said.

City police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash commended the team for solving the case quickly by using advanced technology.

