New Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant takes charge

Strengthening security and safety in Bengaluru will remain the top priority in view of many important establishments functioning in the city, said the new Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Outgoing Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao (R) hands over a baton to the newly appointed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant at commissioner office, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Outgoing Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao (R) hands over a baton to the newly appointed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant at commissioner office, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.(PTI photo)
         



The officer, who was previously ADGP (Intelligence), was transferred on Friday.

He replaced Bhaskar Rao, who has now been made ADGP- Internal Security.

The new commissioner told reporters that he was aware of the challenges before him as the city had witnessed serial blasts in the past.

“We are alert and our action against the criminals will continue,” Pant said.

A grand farewell was given to the outgoing commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

