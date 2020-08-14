e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Siddaramaiah didn’t condemn attack on Congress MLA’s house, says BJP

Siddaramaiah didn’t condemn attack on Congress MLA’s house, says BJP

“Ex-CM of @INCKarnataka has tagged me in 13 tweets. Not one condemning riots or attack on his own party’s Dalit MLA or asking Govt for tough actions. Same beating around the bush asking irrelevant questions to BJP. Fear of votes & Policy of appeasement. #CongressAgainstDalits,” BJP leader BL Santhosh tweeted.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Recently, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s residence in Bengaluru was vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew.
Recently, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s residence in Bengaluru was vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew.(PTI Photo)
         

BJP leader BL Santhosh on Thursday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah did not condemn the attack on Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy’s house but asked ‘irrelevant’ questions to the BJP.

“Ex-CM of @INCKarnataka has tagged me in 13 tweets. Not one condemning riots or attack on his own party’s Dalit MLA or asking Govt for tough actions. Same beating around the bush asking irrelevant questions to BJP. Fear of votes & Policy of appeasement. #CongressAgainstDalits,” Santhosh tweeted.

Recently, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s residence in Bengaluru was vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew.

Murthy’s house was attacked by people for an alleged controversial post on Facebook by his nephew Naveen.

On August 12, Murthy demanded police security after his house was set on fire.

The MLA said the miscreants were not from his party but were outsiders. Expressing concern, he questioned if this could happen to an MLA then what would happen to others.

tags
top news
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Bipartisan resolution introduced in US senate China on aggression against India
Bipartisan resolution introduced in US senate China on aggression against India
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
‘They were so confident’:Inzy narrates how Pak overcame odds to beat India
‘They were so confident’:Inzy narrates how Pak overcame odds to beat India
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In