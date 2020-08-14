Siddaramaiah didn’t condemn attack on Congress MLA’s house, says BJP

bengaluru

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:23 IST

BJP leader BL Santhosh on Thursday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah did not condemn the attack on Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy’s house but asked ‘irrelevant’ questions to the BJP.

“Ex-CM of @INCKarnataka has tagged me in 13 tweets. Not one condemning riots or attack on his own party’s Dalit MLA or asking Govt for tough actions. Same beating around the bush asking irrelevant questions to BJP. Fear of votes & Policy of appeasement. #CongressAgainstDalits,” Santhosh tweeted.

Recently, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s residence in Bengaluru was vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew.

Murthy’s house was attacked by people for an alleged controversial post on Facebook by his nephew Naveen.

On August 12, Murthy demanded police security after his house was set on fire.

The MLA said the miscreants were not from his party but were outsiders. Expressing concern, he questioned if this could happen to an MLA then what would happen to others.