Three killed in Karnataka temple, robbery suspected

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 08:07 IST

Three men were killed in the early hours of Friday at an ancient temple in the Mandya district of Karnataka during a robbery, according to police officials. The three men killed include an assistant priest and two security guards at the 12th century Arkeshwara Swamy temple at Guttalu.

Mandya police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police said that the three men, identified as Ganesh (55), Prakash (60), and Anand (42), were murdered by the burglars, who broke open the hundi (donation box) and decamped with an unknown amount of money and other offerings.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa expressed condolence to the families of the slain men and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin. The CM tweeted saying, “It is very disturbing to learn that the priests of the Arkeshwara temple in Mandya, Ganesh, Prakash, and Anand have been murdered by burglars. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh per family of slain temple priests will be given. Immediate legal action will be initiated against the guilty.”

