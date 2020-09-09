Ahead of Bihar polls, another book on CM Nitish to hit stands

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:40 IST

In poll-bound Bihar, where elections are slated to be held on schedule in October-November, despite the corornavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, books and eulogies on prominent leaders have been a natural corollary.

‘Nit Nutan Bihar: Unnayak Nitish Kumar” (New Bihar: Developer Nitish Kumar) by Professor Kameshwar Jha, a former vice-chairman of the state higher education council (SHEC), is the latest offering about the discernible political trend. The book encapsulates the shift in development paradigm since Nitish Kumar took over the reins of the state 15 years ago and his “unwavering committment to ethical politics and inclusive development”.

Professor Jha explained the reason behind the book and the timing of its release.

“The book is an attempt to present a realistic picture based on documented facts about chief minister Kumar, who has always walked the talk since 2005 for the state’s turnaround. This aspect was incomprehensible before he came to power. It is not a eulogy, nor do I have any expectations from the CM. The state’s development narrative is conspicuous if an individual takes the pain to visit the hinterland, where there is abundant power, peace and progress. I am a firm believer in speaking truth to power. Bihar needs a visionary leader like Kumar, as the state still has a long way to go to catch up with other developed parts of the country,” he explained.

The book gives a clarion call to the conscious voters, reminding them that “Kumar also played a key role in the installation of Lalu Prasad as the CM for the first time with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) support and how fissures emerged between the two due to the CM’s quest for Bihar’s development that transcended the caste and creed calculus”.

He added: “There is no point in crying over spilt milk, or if power goes into wrong hands. The book urges voters to ensure a massive turnout in the upcoming assembly polls. The electorate must vote in large numbers with an open mind. The book is a realistic portrayal of the facts. The public can judge the discernible change for themselves and vote pragmatically. In a close election, small margins may matter a lot in the end. Besides, Kumar has never won an election on the basis of votes from the members of his caste (Kurmi). In fact, he got full support from upper castes because of his brand of inclusive politics,” he added.

Professor Jha’s latest work is a sequel to his first book “Bihar ka Utkarsh” (Rise of Bihar), which was published last year before the 17th parliamentary polls.

That book had encapsulated Bihar’s development march since 2005 in diverse fields, including pioneering work in the field of women empowerment through 50% reservation in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), teacher’s jobs or cycle scheme, infrastructural growth or initiatives in farm, environment sectors etc.

The new book is set to be released by the Speaker of the Bihar legislative assembly, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, on Wednesday.

State education minister Krishna Nandan Verma, minister for disaster management Lakshmeshwar Rai, former Bihar minister and BJP leader Nitish Mishra and advisor to CM and former chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh will attend the book launch function.

SP Shah, principal of AN College, the venue for the function, will introduce the book to the audience.

Bihar legislative assembly also compiled a book “Siyashat me Sadashayata” (Dignity in Politics), which focused on the CM’s attributes, his sensitivity to people’s issues and social and developmental initiatives. The book was released by Kumar at his residence in August.

Another book by a friend of the CM is likely to be launched ahead of the polls.

There was a time when eulogies and chalisas on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Prasad were commonplace, especially in the run-up to elections.

A couple of them also took potshots at him, including “Lalu-Leela” by Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi that had documented “benami” land deals allegedly involving the RJD chief and his family members.

Another book on Prasad, “From Gopalganj to Raisina”, an autobiography co-authored by journalist Nalin Verma, had also hit the stands ahead of last year’s general elections.

The book had praised Prasad, while claiming that Kumar was desperate to rejoin the grand alliance (GA) barely six months after breaking the tie-up, which the ruling Janata Dal (United), or the JD (U), had promptly rejected as a “figment of imagination”.