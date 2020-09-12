e-paper
Atmanirbhar Bihar should be your mantra, BJP chief addresses Muzaffarpur farmers

PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics after he came to power, BJP president JP Nadda said addressing an assembly of farmers.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:39 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda flags off the 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' campaign vans ahead Assembly polls in Patna, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda flags off the 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' campaign vans ahead Assembly polls in Patna, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
         

Laying out a plan of making Atmanirbhar Bihar ahead of Bihar assembly election 2020, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday urged Bihar litchi growers to set up organizations and work towards making Bihar self-reliant on the wings of GI-tagged products the state has, including Muzaffarpur’s litchi.

 

“After PM Modi came to power, the political culture of the country has changed. It was a politics of ‘will-be-done’. But after Modi came to power, we showed that we can do and things have been done,” Nadda said.

Before addressing the farmers in Muzaffarpur, Nadda held a crucial seat-sharing meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

At the meeting which lasted for more than half an hour, the leaders of the two parties have reportedly discussed the seat-sharing among alliance partners in the NDA, which also includes Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Of late, several differences have cropped up between JD(U) and LJP, which the BJP leadership is trying to iron out ahead of the elections.

The schedule for assembly elections in the state is likely to be announced shortly. The Election Commission has indicated that it would like to conclude the exercise before end of term of the present house on November 29.

(With agency inputs)

