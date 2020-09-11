e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Big blow’: Ahead of Bihar polls, two Congress MLAs and RJD senior join JD(U)

Former minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Udai Narain Rai alias Bhola Rai, who represented Rabhopur assembly constituency of Vaishali district, also accepted the JD(U)’s membership.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:36 IST
Subhash Pathak | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Subhash Pathak | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar chief minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar.
Bihar chief minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

In a blow to the Congress party ahead of Bihar assembly polls, two of its sitting MLAs - Purnima Yadav and Sudarshan Kumar - quit the party to join the Janata Dal (United) on Friday.

Former minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Udai Narain Rai alias Bhola Rai, who represented Rabhopur assembly constituency of Vaishali district, also accepted the JD(U)’s membership at a function held at the party office in presence of Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.

Purnima Yadav, who is the wife of JD(U) legislator from Nawada Kaushal Yadav, was fielded on the Congress’s ticket from Govindpur constituency of the same district in 2015 under an adjustment and won the seat. Her husband had previously declared that she would be joining her original party (JD-U) ahead of the assembly elections and contest from the same seat.

Barbigha MLA Sudarshan Kumar, grandson of former Congress stalwart Rajo Singh, finally joined the JD(U) on the insistence of minister Ashok Choudhary. Sudharshan was among the legislators who had planned to leave the Congress after Choudhary was removed as the state chief in September 2017.

Also read: ‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’ - Fadnavis

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, however, said that the party was aware of the desertions well in advance and never sought to keep them in its fold after they kept them disassociated from the party’s functions.

“Their departure would not affect the health of the organisation anyway,” said Mishra.

The JD(U) eyes a major gain in Bhola Rai’s desertion to the RJD as he had allegedly left his Raghopur constituency for election of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members, including opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Currently, Tejashwi Yadav is an MLA from the same constituency.

RJD chief spokesman Bhai Birendra said that Bhola Rai was made MLC and a minister by the party chief for his gesture. “No other party would give him the honour and respect which he received by the RJD. However, he had left the party long ago and his joining to the JD(U) would not affect the RJD’s prospects anyway,” said Birendra.

Last month, three RJD MLAs - Chandrika Rai (Parsa Assembly constituency), who is also the father-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav; Jaivardhan Yadav alias Baccha Yadav (Paliganj) and Faraz Fatmi (Keoti) - had joined the JD(U). Fatmi was expelled from the party on the charges of indulging in anti-party activities.

Spokesman of Upendra Kushwala-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), which is the constituent of Grand Alliance, Abhishek Jha also bade adieu and joined the JD(U). Building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary was also present at the event.

tags
top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
House panel backs e-courts
House panel backs e-courts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In