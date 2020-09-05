e-paper
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP announces member steering committee

bihar-election Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Patna
The BJP on Saturday announced a 70 -member election steering committee headed by union minister Nityanand Rai for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

The union minister of state for home affairs has been made chairman-cum-convenor of the committee, while the party’s state unit general secretary Devesh Kumar will be its co- convenor, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and union ministers R K Singh, Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be part of the 70-member team, he said.

The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly are due in October-November.

Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will lead the poll campaign group.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey will be chairman- cum-convenor of the party’s election management team, while Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar will chair the manifesto committee, Jaiswal said.

Bihar BJP has set a target to win three-fourth of seats for the NDA in the assembly polls.

