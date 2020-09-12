Bihar Assembly Elections: LJP softens stand after Nadda-Nitish meet

bihar-election

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday said he has nothing personal against Nitish Kumar and that it is his duty to bring important issues concerning the masses to the Bihar chief minister’s notice. He added his fight was not for seats and will support whatever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decides for their National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Paswan’s statement came after BJP president JP Nadda met Kumar and reiterated that the NDA would fight the assembly elections under the latter’s leadership. His attacks on Kumar and nominations for 12 vacant Bihar Legislative Council seats stuck over LJP’s accommodation are believed to have come up during the meeting.

The seat-sharing talks are expected to begin soon ahead of the elections scheduled in October-November.

“I have full faith in the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no reason for me to be upset with the BJP. Whatever decision the BJP takes, I am with it, for it will be for the betterment of Bihar,” said Paswan. “There has been no talk on seat sharing at any level so far either with the BJP or the JD-U [Janata Dal-United].”

This week, the LJP announced it will prepare for contesting 143 seats. It had contested just 40 last time. The announcement sparked speculation about the party’s plans as Paswan has been attacking Kumar.

The LJP also cited a strong anti-incumbency factor against the current dispensation in Bihar.

JD-U spokesman Neeraj Kumar said the people of Bihar have reposed faith in Kumar and they have seen inclusive growth under his leadership. “Nitish Kumar is the leader of the masses, for he has brought a difference to the lives of the masses by taking development to the remotest corners.”