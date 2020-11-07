Bihar exit polls result 2020 live updates: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?

The electoral exercise in Bihar - Assembly election 2020 - is in its last leg. The voters have exercised their franchise and locked the future of thousands of candidates in the ballot boxes. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

But before the official results, it’s time for the exit polls, where television channels air predictions about who is winning from where and what a party or alliance is not expected to be favoured by the voters.

The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

The prominent forecasters in exit polls 2020 are C-Voter which has tied up with news channel Times Now, Axis My India that has partnered with India Today and other agencies like Today’s Chanakya etc.

The predictions have been off the mark on many occasions. During the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, only one agency had managed to capture the mood in the state which overwhelmingly voted for an alliance led by chief minister Nitish Kumar with him coming to power for the third consecutive term.

Here are the exit poll predictions as they trickle in:

05:45 PM IST How is exit polls data collected? Pollsters are usually stationed outside polling booths on all voting days and they conduct a survey. They ask the people who have cast their ballot about their choice of the party in the fray. Assuming that the voters have correctly answered, such data is collected and collated from across all booths in the state and the predictions ie the expected share of seats each party shall win, are aired shortly after polling concludes and pollsters submit the gathered responses.





05:17 PM IST What happened in 2015? The grand alliance of the JD(U), RJD and the Congress wronged all exit polls in 2015 as it was declared the winner of a shrill and bitterly fought Bihar assembly elections.





05:06 PM IST Who is contesting how many seats? The RJD is contesting in 144 seats, Congress in 70, and CPI(ML) in 19. Together (with two more parties), they form the grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan which is challenging the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which has Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) and other parties are its constituents. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which was part of the NDA in 2015, has decided to go it alone. It is contesting on 137 seats.



