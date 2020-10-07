e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls

Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls

Bihar’s former Director General of Police(DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey’s quest to contest the assembly election from Buxar has been jeopardized as the constituency has gone to the BJP’s quota of seats.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:58 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
JD(U)’s Bihar unit president Vashishth Narayan Singh releasing the party's list of candidates list for the assembly election in Patna on Wednesday.
JD(U)’s Bihar unit president Vashishth Narayan Singh releasing the party's list of candidates list for the assembly election in Patna on Wednesday.(Santosh Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The JD (U) on Wednesday released its list of 115 candidates who will contest the assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to start from October 28.

Its alliance partner, the BJP, however, released the list of constituencies it will contest and names of candidates for the first phase only.

A notable name missing from the JD(U)’s list is that of former Director General of Police(DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey, who took voluntary retirement to join Nitish Kumar’s party. It seems that his quest to contest the assembly election from Buxar has been jeopardized as the constituency has gone to the BJP’s quota of seats. The JD (U) would be contesting on two assembly seats from Buxar – Rajpur and Dumraon, while the remaining two, Buxar and Brahmpur, havee gone to the BJP.

The BJP released a list of 27 candidates for the first phase of elections but two seats from Buxar district — Buxar and Brahampur — have been left out. It, however, has named a candidate from Shahpur, an adjoining constituency seen as an alternative seat for Pandey. The BJP, later gave the Brahmpur seat to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which joined the NDA on Wednesday.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020.

Buxar is a BJP stronghold, represented thrice by Sukhda Pandey, a university professor and very articulate leader. She has, however, quit active politics. However, her son is also seeking a BJP ticket from the constituency.

A senior BJP functionary said that the party was reluctant to give ticket to former DGP Pandey, who hogged the limelight in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. “The opposition, outside Bihar has already started targeting the ruling party for doing petty politics by using the former DGP,” said a BJP leader, who wished not to be quoted.

A JD (U) functionary said that Pandey will now pin his hope on the Lok Sabha bypoll from Valmikinagar. The seat falls in JD (U) quota.

Meanwhile, the JD (U) has accommodated all RJD MLAs who recently joined the party. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s father in-law Chandrika Rai will be contesting the election from Parsa Assembly constituency, Lalan Paswan from Chenari and Bima Bharti from Rupauli Assembly constituency

The BJP, which released its first list, has given a ticket to Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Union minister late Digvijay Singh from Jamui.

