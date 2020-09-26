Jitan Manjhi gets Z plus security cover before Bihar assembly election 2020

bihar-election

With the notification of Bihar assembly elections, the Nitish Kumar government has revisited VIP security to provide Z plus security cover to NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi and retain the top security cover for rivals Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi of RJD. All three are former chief ministers of the state.

The review of VIP security, right from the governor, chief minister to former chief ministers and MLAs was done on Friday night based on the current threat perceptions.

According to the revised security arrangement, Hindustani Awam Morcha or HAM-S chief and Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has got Z plus security, a notch higher that the Z security cover enjoyed by his rival Dalit leader and LJP chief Ram Vilash Paswan. Manjhi earlier had Z-category security.

The security categorization was done following the recommendations of the state security committee, headed by additional chief secretary (home) Amir Subhani. The committee met with police top brass a couple of days ago as the state is about to witness increased VIP movement during elections.

While 31 VIPs will be given security cover, protection has been withdrawn from former chief minister Dr Jagannath Mishra, who died recently.

Over 10,000 security personnel will be engaged in the security of the VIPs in the state. Bihar governor and chief minister are Z-plus and advanced security liaison (ASL) protectees.

Apart from them, only Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Jitan Manjhi have got Z-plus security.

The central government had, in November 2017, completely withdrawn the NSG security cover provided to RJD chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad and also downgraded his Z-plus security cover. Centre had then also withdrawn Manjhi’s Z-plus security cover. Prasad’s Z plus security cover was later restored in 2019 by the Bihar government.

Five union and state ministers have got Z and Y-category security. They include Ram Vilas Paswan, Nityanand Rai and Ravi Shankar Prasad (all union ministers) and Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Ashok Kumar Choudhary.

Besides, six MPs, including Vashisht Narayan Singh, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Radha Mohan Singh, Pasupati Nath Paras, Sushil Kumar Singh, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh have also been given Y and Z-category security.

Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has got Y-category security, while his younger son and leader of Opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav has got Y-plus security cover.

The second woman in the list is former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who has got Y-plus security.

Former assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, chief justice of the Patna high court, former MP Sharad Yadav, former minister Narendra Singh, Shakeel Ahmad, PK Sahi, Madan Mohan Jha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sahnawaz Hussain have been given Y-category security.