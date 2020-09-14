e-paper
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar

The inauguration ceremony of water-related projects comes two days after PM Modi kickstarted his campaign for the upcoming state elections by inaugurating three petroleum sector projects worth Rs 900 crore.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 14, 2020 22:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the monsoon session in New Delhi on September 14, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the monsoon session in New Delhi on September 14, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation of seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar.

The seven projects include four related to water supply, two to sewerage treatment and one to riverfront development, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement. The Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the urban development and housing department of the state will undertake these projects.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the sewerage treatment plants built under Namami Gange, at Beur and Karmalichak, in Patna Municipal Corporation. He will also inaugurate the water supply projects built under AMRUT Mission in Siwan Municipal Council and Chapra Municipal Corporation that will help local residents get pure drinking water through the day.

During the virtual event ahead of the Bihar assembly elections slated for October-November this year, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Munger and Jamalpur water supply schemes under the AMRUT Mission to enable locals to avail clean water through pipelines.

The ceremony of water-related projects comes two days after PM Modi kickstarted his campaign for the upcoming state elections by inaugurating three petroleum sector projects worth Rs 900 crore. Calling the state a “powerhouse of talent”, he had also lauded chief minister Nitish Kumar for his good governance.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister will on Tuesday also lay the foundation of Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Scheme, being built under Namami Gange. Under the project, three ghats of Muzaffarpur -- the Poorvi Akhada Ghat, Seedhi Ghat and Chandwara Ghat -- will be developed and basic facilities like toilets, information kiosk, changing room, pathway, watchtower etc will be made available at the riverfront, it added.

The development of the riverfront will also boost tourism and make it the centre of attraction in future.

