Samajwadi Party won’t contest Bihar assembly polls, will support RJD

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 00:18 IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced late Monday night that it will not contest the Bihar assembly elections but will instead support the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The SP made the announcement through its official Twitter handle.

In a tweet it said: “In the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, Samajwadi Party will not enter into any alliance in Bihar and will support RJD’s candidates.”

Party MLC Udaiveer Singh said “Yes, the party has decided this and made an announcement.”

A senior party leader said there are two primary reasons behind not contesting the Bihar polls -- one that the party does not want to weaken like-minded parties and second that currently SP does not have a strong base in Bihar and thus does not want to waste its energy and resources.

In 2015, the SP had pulled out of a Grand Alliance of RJD, JDU, and Congress after it was offered only five seats. It then entered into an alliance with NCP but both the parties could not win any seats.

Before this, SP’s performance in 2010 Bihar polls, too, was dismal. It had contested 146 seats out of the total of 243 but could not win any.