Tejashwi Yadav fires 10 questions at Nitish Kumar, gets one sharp comeback

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:01 IST

As chief minister Nitish Kumar kicked off the JD (U) campaign for assembly polls via a virtual rally, leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked him and hurled 10 questions at the government..

“Today he is addressing a virtual rally. Everybody has seen the fate of the party’s actual rally on March 1 this year. Chief Minister would only speak on stale issues in the virtual rally and will not speak on the issues of unemployment and poverty which are afflicting the state,” Tejashwi Yadav said, taking a dig at JD (U)’s claim that 25 lakh people will join the rally through virtual medium.

Yadav continued. “Bihar is a state with maximum youth population. Why has the Chief Minister not been able to stop migration, malnutrition and unemployment in the state even after being in power for 15 years in the State? He was not able to establish industries in the state.”

The RJD leader also targeted the state government on what he called ‘15 years of misrule.’ “In the last 15 years, why did unemployment, poverty, hunger and migration increase in Bihar? Why is the unemployment rate, at 46.61% in Bihar, the highest in the country and why has it become the centre of unemployment?,” chief minister should reply on these issues as well.

Citing Niti Aayog and NHM data, Yadav questioned Kumar, “Why is Bihar getting pushed behind every year. As per Niti Aayog, the state is ranked lower on education, health and other development indices. Who is responsible for this?”

Taking a dig at the law and order situation in the state, Yadav said that as per the NCRB data, the state has the highest crime figures. “Crime rate in Bihar is at 40%. An incident of rape takes place every 4 hours, while a murder every 5 hours in Bihar. CM should talk about this as well,” he said.

He also asked the state government to make public the work done on a package of Rs 1.65 lakh crore announced by the Prime Minister. “And lastly, people also want to know why the CM disrespected the public mandate in 2017,” he asked, in an oblique reference to JD (U) leaving the Grand Alliance in 2017.

JD (U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan responded to the barrage of criticism with a single point. “Tejashwi Yadav should first check his facts before saying anything,” the JD (U) leader said, contending that 6.75 lakh people had been employed in government offices during the last 15 years. He said the corresponding figure when Tejashwi Yadav’s parents - Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi - were in power was only 93,000. He also cited data from the National Crime Records Bureau to claim that the law and order situation in Bihar wasn’t in a bad shape, insisting that Bihar ranks 23rd among all states vis-a-vis cognizable cases.