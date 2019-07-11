5 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan shares pic with Alia Bhatt on his shoulders, says ‘haven’t calmed down’

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are celebrating five years of their second film together, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film was a hit and was followed by a hit sequel, Badrinath Ki Dulhania three years later.

Sharing a candid picture of Alia sitting on his shoulders, Varun wrote, “#5YearsOfHSKD I remember how nervous I was when this film released. Had the best people around me thank u @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar and everyone around for taking care of me. P.s I don’t think I have calmed down.”

#5YearsOfHSKD I remember how nervous I was when this film released. Had the best people around me thank u @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar and everyone around for taking care of me. P.s I don’t think I have calmed down pic.twitter.com/zU9Xu3a5KT — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2019

Director Shashank Khaitaan replied “Love u” in his response to Varun’s post on Twitter. Alia also shared a still from the film in her Instagram stories and wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 5 years! Best crew best people and the beginning of the dulhania journey...Too much love.”

The film had collected around Rs 76 crore at the domestic box office. The second instalment in the Dulhania series wasn’t related to the story of the original but turned out to be a blockbuster with domestic collections of Rs 116 crore.

Alia and Varun had made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 with the film Student of the Year and went on to become one of the most successful onscreen pairings in Bollywood. They came together again for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Their fourth and last film together, Kalank however, failed to impress the critics or the moviegoers. It wrapped up at a domestic collection of Rs 80 crore, which is said to be much lesser than the budget of the film.

Alia will now be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2, South film RRR and Takht. Varun is currently working on his dance film, Street Dancer 3D and is said to have been finalised to star in Coolie No. 1 remake.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 13:31 IST