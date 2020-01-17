e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Bollywood / 83: Ranveer Singh introduces Nishant Dahiya as the ‘imposing, ferocious and deadly’ Roger Binny, see pics

83: Ranveer Singh introduces Nishant Dahiya as the ‘imposing, ferocious and deadly’ Roger Binny, see pics

Ranveer Singh introduces former cricketer Roger Binny’s character poster from Kabir Khan’s directorial 83. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny in 83.
Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny in 83.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh on Friday introduced Nishant Dahiya as the former Indian cricketer and all-rounder Roger Binny from the upcoming sports drama, 83. With this poster, seven cricketers from 1983’s Indian cricket team have been introduced now.

Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote: “RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting @nishantdahhiya as the famed all-rounder”. Roger Binny, an all-rounder, was also the highest wicket taker in the 1983 World Cup. The other players whose posters have been revealed are Kirti Azad (Dinkar Sharma), Sandeep Patil (Chirag Patil), Yashpal Sharma (Jatin Sarna), Mohinder Amarnath (Saqib Saleem), K Srikkanth (Jiiva) and Sunil Gavaskar (Tahir Raj Bhasin). The first look of Ranveer’s character from the film, Kapil Dev, was introduced in July last year, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

 

Also read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit: ‘I don’t want to empower people who celebrate when a jawan dies’

Character posters of 83.
Character posters of 83.
Kapil Dev teaches his signature shot to Ranveer Singh.
Kapil Dev teaches his signature shot to Ranveer Singh.

The Kabir Khan directorial will tell the story of India’s unexpected win at the 1983 cricket World Cup, beating the most fancied and definitely the most-feared West Indian cricket team, led by the cricketing legend Clive Lloyd. Kapil was a driving force in motivating a lacklustre Indian team and leading them to victory.

The film will also see Deepika Padukone in a supporting role, playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi on screen. Speaking about the role to Hindustan Times, she said, “Honestly speaking, I’ve always enjoyed playing characters that take a lot out of me, emotionally. Even in ’83, there are extreme highs and lows that Romi also goes through in the journey towards Indian cricket team creating history by winning the world cup. But the film also — albeit briefly — explores lighter moments between Romi and her husband [Kapil Dev]. So, in that sense, you can say that it has been [a] lighter [part] emotionally.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Constitution in hand, Bhim Army chief Azad returns to Jama Masjid in Delhi
Constitution in hand, Bhim Army chief Azad returns to Jama Masjid in Delhi
2nd ODI LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan races past 50, India in command
2nd ODI LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan races past 50, India in command
No mercy but Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh may not be hanged on Jan 22
No mercy but Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh may not be hanged on Jan 22
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Riding without helmet in Bhopal? Write an essay as punishment!
Riding without helmet in Bhopal? Write an essay as punishment!
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Amidst Poco F2 launch rumours, Xiaomi drops a major ‘Poco’ announcement
Amidst Poco F2 launch rumours, Xiaomi drops a major ‘Poco’ announcement
Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark
Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news