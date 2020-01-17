83: Ranveer Singh introduces Nishant Dahiya as the ‘imposing, ferocious and deadly’ Roger Binny, see pics

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh on Friday introduced Nishant Dahiya as the former Indian cricketer and all-rounder Roger Binny from the upcoming sports drama, 83. With this poster, seven cricketers from 1983’s Indian cricket team have been introduced now.

Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote: “RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting @nishantdahhiya as the famed all-rounder”. Roger Binny, an all-rounder, was also the highest wicket taker in the 1983 World Cup. The other players whose posters have been revealed are Kirti Azad (Dinkar Sharma), Sandeep Patil (Chirag Patil), Yashpal Sharma (Jatin Sarna), Mohinder Amarnath (Saqib Saleem), K Srikkanth (Jiiva) and Sunil Gavaskar (Tahir Raj Bhasin). The first look of Ranveer’s character from the film, Kapil Dev, was introduced in July last year, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The Kabir Khan directorial will tell the story of India’s unexpected win at the 1983 cricket World Cup, beating the most fancied and definitely the most-feared West Indian cricket team, led by the cricketing legend Clive Lloyd. Kapil was a driving force in motivating a lacklustre Indian team and leading them to victory.

The film will also see Deepika Padukone in a supporting role, playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi on screen. Speaking about the role to Hindustan Times, she said, “Honestly speaking, I’ve always enjoyed playing characters that take a lot out of me, emotionally. Even in ’83, there are extreme highs and lows that Romi also goes through in the journey towards Indian cricket team creating history by winning the world cup. But the film also — albeit briefly — explores lighter moments between Romi and her husband [Kapil Dev]. So, in that sense, you can say that it has been [a] lighter [part] emotionally.”

