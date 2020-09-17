Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira does a perfect handstand in new pic, Gulshan Devaiah reacts, ‘Not only feet, you’re standing on your own hands too’

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself doing a handstand. Ira’s post identifies her location as Panchgani.

“I can hold it for long enough for @nupur_shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That’s about it. But baby steps, right?” she wrote in her caption. The picture shows Ira, wearing black shorts and a grey top, with a lake and hills in the background.

“Oh my Goood Lord wowwwwww,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Show off,” wrote another. Actor Vijay Varma wrote, “Woaaah,” and Gulshan Devaiah commented, “Not only are you standing on your own feet, you are now standing on your own hands too.”

Gulshan’s comment could be a reference to the fact that Ira recently moved into her own home, and is making professional strides as well, after directing a play. “Look at my new home,” Ira had captioned a July Instagram post.

Ira is a theatre director, and made her debut with the play Euripedes’ Medea. Sharing a poster of the play in December 2019, Aamir wrote: “Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a.” The play starred Yuvraj Singh’s wife, actor Hazel Keech, in the lead role.

Talking about her interest in direction, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Meanwhile, Aamir recently returned to India from Turkey, where he shot a portion of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

