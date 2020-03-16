Aamir Khan warns Kareena Kapoor after her hilarious post: ‘Pillow pe mat jana’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:06 IST

If you have ever come across a photo of actor Aamir Khan at any airport, you would know the love he has for his pillow. The actor carries his sleep accessory every time he is headed for a plane ride. It was left to his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor to show his fans why the pillow is so dear to him. She shared a picture on the actor’s birthday from the plane.

The picture shows Aamir asleep with his face behind a pillow as Kareena poses with him. “My fav co-star has to be @aamirkhan’s ... pillow,” she wrote. Resharing the photo, Aamir wrote, “Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!!! #Repost @kareenakapoorkhan My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan’s... pillow!” Kareena is wearing a simple pastel coloured kurta along with an orange dupatta while Aamir is seen in black tshirt and denims.

Kareena and Aamir have reunited for Laal Singh Chadha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forest Gump and is being directed by Advait Chauhan of Secret Superstar fame.

Kareena was recently seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium that hit theatres on March 13. Kareena had a guest role where she played a cop in the Homi Adajania movie. The film featured Dimple Kapadia as her mom and Radhika Madan played Irrfan’s teenage daughter.

Kareena will begin work on Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Takht sometime later this year. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about her own filmography, Kareena recently said in an interview, “Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra and I picked up films that moulded different narratives for women. There was a shift in audience mentality. Actors, who are in their 30s, are a lot more relaxed now; they chase stories before everything else. As actors, we meet the same people, talk about which film is being made, which brand endorsement you missed, which director you want to meet for the next big role. This loop gets toxic. For me, reinvention is getting the big picture right and [that is achieved] by knowing more about the world. I have had the privilege of taking a step back, travelling, reading, and meeting people who have nothing to do with this world. I owe that to Saif (Ali Khan, husband).”

