Abhay Deol answers ‘why he’s not doing more films’ with a hilarious meme and internet cannot stop laughing

Actor Abhay Deol, who had been missing from action for a long time, made a comeback on Netflix with his film Chopsticks. Always a good actor, the star has now proved that he can take a joke on himself too. On Thursday, the actor shared a meme that took a dig at his career arc and won over the internet with his sense of humour.

The meme, shared by Abhay, showed a photo of the actor with his name ‘Abhay’ written on top. Next to it, was written ‘Ab-nahi-hay’ implying that his career is going nowhere. The actor was sporting enough to share it and wrote: “Found this online. Illustrates very well a question I get asked by the people and the press all the time. “Why do we not see you more often on the big screen?” It’s a loaded question, one I cannot answer in short. Maybe one day I will write a book about it. But then, I’ve already raked up enough trouble over the years, a book might land too many punches! But for all of you who want more let me tell you that I have 3 films in post production and I’m starting 2 more. As the great Lenny Kravitz once sang, “it ain’t over till it’s over.” #playthegame.”

The post got a thumbs up from many of his contemporaries including model and former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares, actors Pallavi Sharda and Diana Penty. His fans too applauded his sense of humour. One said “He has humour also! Aisa full package ab kyu nahi banate Bhagwan ji!” while another user said, “Whatt an attitude!”. Yet another user called him “Paul Newman” and wrote: “You for me sir are the Paul Newman of Indian cinema. Thank you for Dev d.” Another fan said, “U r making us love you more not just your photos but the essentials of life, humour too. Even when you are not there, you are always there.”

From his post, we now know that three of his films are already into post production and he will begin work in two more. While he had a small role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which sank at the box office, his last major role was in Happy Bhaag Jayegi. Abhay is currently working in two Tamil films — Hero and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai — the latter will be his Tamil debut when it releases.

